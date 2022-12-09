Source title: Beijing releases postgraduate entrance examination borrowing announcement. Art candidates must first obtain the consent of the original test center to borrow the test

On December 8, the Beijing Education Examination Institute issued the "Beijing 2023 National Master's Admissions Examination (Preliminary Examination) Candidates Borrowing Announcement". According to the announcement, candidates who are already in other provinces (cities), are currently stranded outside Beijing and have difficulty returning to Beijing, can apply for borrowing exams in their provinces (cities). Current students who need to take the exam across schools in Beijing (including fresh undergraduate graduates, second-degree candidates, and postgraduate students) must apply to take the exam at the exam center of their school. It is worth reminding the candidates that the application for borrowing the test by the art candidates must first contact the original test site, and only after obtaining the consent of the test site can they submit the test borrowing application. The Beijing Education Examination Institute stated that candidates can log in to the "China Postgraduate Admissions Information Network" from 8:00 am on December 8 to 8:00 am on December 10, fill in the examination information and submit the application. When candidates fill out the application for borrowing the exam, please fill in the current location (province, city, county), and the place of intention to borrow the exam (province, city), etc., and the information must be accurate. After the examination and approval of the province with the intention to borrow the exam, the overall arrangements for the exam borrowing will be arranged. Candidates can log on to the "China Postgraduate Admissions Information Network" from December 14 to check the results of the application for borrowing the exam. The Beijing Educational Examination Institute reminds candidates to carefully consider whether to apply for the exam. Once the application for borrowing the exam is approved, the original test seat arrangement of the candidate will be cancelled, and the candidate must obey the organization and arrangement of the province where the exam is borrowed. At the same time, when the current students who take the exam at another school in Beijing and the school is the registration center fill in the application for borrowing the exam, they enter the Beijing province to register for the exam borrowing application. Fill in "XX University (Fresh Undergraduate Graduates/Second Degree Students/Graduate Students)", and arrange to take the exam at the registration center of the school after passing the review. For candidates who do not submit an application for borrowing the test due to personal reasons, the city will arrange the test center and test room as a whole. In addition, candidates are reminded to keep their phones unblocked and pay close attention to the research and examination announcement information published on the website of the Beijing Education Examination Institute and the WeChat public account of "Beijing Examination Research and Examination". For candidates who have not yet returned to the test site, please arrange your itinerary in advance and return to the test site as soon as possible to prepare for the test.

