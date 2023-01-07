Beijing launched the “Class B and B management” implementation policy enterprise training meeting to speed up the restoration of normal production and operation

Beijing News According to Beijing’s official WeChat news, in order to implement the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism “Overall Plan on Implementing “Class B Control” for New Coronavirus Infection” and the city’s “General Plan for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection” It is required that on the morning of January 7, the resumption of work and production team, together with the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will organize and carry out the city’s “Class B and B management” implementation policy enterprise training meeting for the first time, and openly train the city’s “B and B management” for enterprises on the largest scale Policy measures to maximize efforts to promote the resumption of work and production and fully restore the normal production and operation order of enterprises. About 113,000 people participated in the training, including three-level staff in urban areas, subdistricts and towns, service package enterprises at two levels in urban areas, and small and medium-sized enterprises in various districts and industries.

This training highlights the key points of change and responds to social concerns. Systematically sort out the key content of policy changes in the field of resumption of work and production in the “Class B Management” and “New Ten Measures”, actively respond to social concerns, and further clarify the cancellation of nucleic acid certification inspections in catering and entertainment venues, indoor fitness venues, and code scanning registration in commercial buildings and other places and entertainment venues, etc., optimize corporate emergency plans, manage personnel health well, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of employees, and ensure the smooth operation of enterprises during the policy transition period.

This training adheres to the willingness to train to the fullest and to cover all employees. This training is open to enterprises and the public. It covers the 16 districts and economic development zones of the city, member units, and all relevant groups of enterprises in the industry. Resumption of work and production under the “B management” policy.

In the next step, the resumption of work and production team will adhere to problem orientation and strengthen service guarantee. Timely sort out the difficulties and pain points in the resumption of work and production of enterprises, strengthen service awareness, especially the needs of enterprises in employment, financing, loans, market expansion, etc., increase assistance and services for enterprises, strengthen monitoring and research on the resumption of work and production of enterprises, and help enterprises realize their early realization Full production, full production.

Editor Sun Linzhi

Source: Official Weibo released by Beijing