Source title: Beijing section starts concentrated water replenishment in autumn, Yongding River will once again achieve water supply across the board

This morning (September 22), the Guanting Reservoir Power Station generated electricity and released water through the diversion tunnel, and delivered water downstream at a flow rate of 40 cubic meters per second. This year, the Beijing section of the Yongding River was officially opened for centralized ecological water replenishment in autumn. According to the scheduling arrangements of the Ministry of Water Resources, this centralized water replenishment is expected to last from September 22 to November 21. It will once again promote the completion of the 865-kilometer Yongding River, promote the recovery of the ecological environment of the Yongding River, and promote groundwater conservation. In order to ensure that the entire 865-kilometer Yongding River has a flow time of not less than 45 days and water availability of not less than 60 days, according to the relevant arrangements of the Maritime Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, during the centralized ecological replenishment of the Beijing section of the Yongding River, the following Guanting Reservoir will be Such water sources will supply 140 million cubic meters of water to Yongding River, including 134 million cubic meters of Guanting Reservoir and 60 million cubic meters of reclaimed water from Xiaohongmen. After the implementation of water replenishment, the section from Guanting Reservoir to Sanjiadian of Yongding River will continue to maintain normal flow, and continue to conserve the ecological environment of surface and groundwater water in the southwest of the capital. The Yongding River below Guanting Reservoir is expected to form a flowing water flow of about 307 kilometers, forming a water surface of about 2,400 hectares. , effectively recharge the groundwater in the plain section. It is expected that around October 7, the water head will reach Tianjin and enter the sea, completing the goal of opening the entire 865-kilometer Yongding River to water. This time, the southern section of the Beijing Plain will maintain the flow for 2 months, and the annual flow will reach 5 months. After November 21st, the Guanting Reservoir has been converted into a small-flow ecological water supply, which is mainly used to meet the ecological water supply in the mountain and gorge sections and the ecological water supply of rivers and lakes in the central urban area. The Beijing water affairs department reminded that this year, the Beijing section of the Yongding River has a long time to pass water, and the plain section of the river currently has a lot of water storage. , citizens are requested to obey the arrangements of relevant departments and pay attention to safety tips when traveling and traveling, and do not venture into dangerous areas such as river beaches.

