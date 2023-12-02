Home » Belgium is releasing 2 million euros for nuclear safety in Ukraine
Belgium is releasing 2 million euros for nuclear safety in Ukraine

The federal government is releasing 2 million euros to ensure nuclear safety in Ukraine through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Council of Ministers decided this on Friday.

Russian troops in Ukraine regularly attack from or near nuclear power stations. This is the case in Zaporizhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, which is home to the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The IAEA has repeatedly expressed its concern about the situation there. The nuclear power plant has been without power and cooling several times in recent months.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has a permanent presence at Ukraine’s five largest nuclear power plants and also provides protective equipment and technical expertise. Belgium will contribute 2 million euros to this, the federal government decided on Friday. That amount “is intended to avoid a nuclear incident that would have a radiological impact in Ukraine and beyond.”

The Federal Council of Ministers also gave the green light on Friday for a new contribution of 10 million euros for ‘Grain from Ukraine’, the program that should get Ukrainian grain back to food-insecure countries despite blockages on the Black Sea. Minister of Development Cooperation Caroline Gennez previously announced this support.

