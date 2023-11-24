Benko and Wolf as topics in the COFAG committee

In total, there are four topics of evidence requested by the two opposition parties. Specifically, it is about the preference given to billionaires in Austria, especially Siegfried Wolf and Rene Benko, by the ruling party ÖVP.Wien.

The aim is to investigate “the enforcement by federal bodies” – in particular COFAG – in connection with people who can be attributed to assets of at least one billion euros and who have supported the ÖVP “through donations, for example, or who have received support from the Austrian People’s Party, for example “was advertised as part of the ‘Ballhausplatz Project'”.

COFAG – Here the two factions expect clarification about the behavior of the bodies and employees of COFAG as well as the responsible people in the Ministry of Finance towards “the people named in the subject of the investigation”, i.e. billionaires. The SPÖ and FPÖ primarily have Wolf and Benko in mind. This includes, among other things, funding, funding applications and tax advantages. Information sharing and interventions – Here too, the wealthy are targeted. According to the opposition, the allegations concern the passing on of internal administrative information, influencing administrative procedures, arranging contacts with responsible administrative officials and “ensuring the smooth handling of the concerns” of wealthy people. Possible considerations for official business should also be examined. Cooperations between state-affiliated companies – Here too, the opposition is primarily focusing on Benko and Wolf. She wants information about cooperation, joint ventures and joint investments with state-affiliated companies. It’s about passing on business information or “granting access to information, possibly also plans for privatization.” The state investment company ÖBAG is mentioned. Contracts between Benkos Signa Group and the federal real estate company also become an issue. State supervision – This refers to financial and administrative authorities and the judiciary in the application. The SPÖ and FPÖ are concerned with influencing proceedings by wealthy people. The handling of suspected money laundering reports will also be discussed, as will the work of the Federal Environment Agency and the antitrust authorities. The name of the now deceased justice section chief Christian Pilnacek also appears in this point of evidence. Objectives of the investigation – According to the request, the committee of inquiry should “contribute to ensuring that the principle of equality before the law can actually be enforced”. For this reason, the investigation will be “restricted to a number of fewer than 100 people and will only focus on certain enforcement areas and bodies.” The subject of the investigation “is therefore framed in a more compact and focused manner than would be legally necessary.”

