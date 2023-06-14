Berlusconi, the farewell of his children: “Thank you sweet dad”

“Sweet dad, thank you for the life, thank you for the love. You will live forever within us”. On the day of the funeral, which will take place this afternoon in the Milan Cathedral, the 5 children of Silvio Berlusconi wanted to say goodbye to their father with a very sweet dedication, which appeared this morning in the main newspapers.

The farewell of the children

Il text – published on payment in major Italian newspapers, from Courier al Only 24 hoursyes Repubblicto to Journal of Sport – is signed by Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi . The entire page has a blue background and is accompanied by a image of the ex premier of a few years ago, smiling, with a jacket and classic blue polka dot tie.

Greetings from Mediaset

A page with the same background was also taken from Mediaset with the inscription “all Mediaset embraces the founder Silvio Berlusconi with love and infinite gratitude”.