Home » Berlusconi, the farewell of his children: “Thank you sweet dad”
News

Berlusconi, the farewell of his children: “Thank you sweet dad”

by admin
Berlusconi, the farewell of his children: “Thank you sweet dad”

On the day of the funeral, which will take place this afternoon in the Milan Cathedral, the Cav’s 5 children had a touching dedication for their father published in the major newspapers

Code to embed:
“/>

TiscaliNews

“Sweet dad, thank you for the life, thank you for the love. You will live forever within us”. On the day of the funeral, which will take place this afternoon in the Milan Cathedral, the 5 children of Silvio Berlusconi wanted to say goodbye to their father with a very sweet dedication, which appeared this morning in the main newspapers.

The farewell of the children

Il text – published on payment in major Italian newspapers, from Courier al Only 24 hoursyes Repubblicto to Journal of Sport – is signed by Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi . The entire page has a blue background and is accompanied by a image of the ex premier of a few years ago, smiling, with a jacket and classic blue polka dot tie.

Greetings from Mediaset

A page with the same background was also taken from Mediaset with the inscription “all Mediaset embraces the founder Silvio Berlusconi with love and infinite gratitude”.

See also  “Will Giorgia Meloni protect our rights? Will he deny fascism? And how will your government deal with Europe? "


You may also like

“Republican spirit means implementing the Pnrr and confirming...

Tremendous emptiness of heart – breaking latest news

Peasants maintain closure in the Oriente trunk, they...

Announcement of the Office of the Leading Group...

Fast bill payment with the dedicated lane in...

DR Congo: the UN deplores the brutal attacks...

Ministry of Finance enabled digital channels to pay...

faith in the redemption in Formula 1 after...

North Kivu: civil society in Basongora pleads for...

Óscar Andrés Pérez stepped down from his position...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy