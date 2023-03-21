The new BMW M2 features the traditional characteristics of a high-performance sports car and state-of-the-art technology. Thanks to its compact dimensions and the 460hp TwinPower turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine with 460 horsepower, the new BMW M2 forms the perfect basis for the BMW M safety car. The BMW M2 features several elements for safety on the MotoGP™ racetracks. These items include the roll cage, RECARO seats, fire extinguisher, safety car roof bar and matching headlight. Several M Performance parts were also installed, such as the exhaust system, the frame, the carbon mirror caps, the diffuser and the rear wing. The BMW M2 MotoGP™ will have the standard BMW M safety car livery. In addition to the new BMW M2 MotoGP™, the 2023 safety car fleet also includes many other BMW M safety, medical and official cars, as well as BMW safety motorbikes M 1000RR.