Body found near Hurtado

A man apparently 30 years old was found dead in a water channel in the vicinity of the Hurtado spa, on the Guatapurí river in Valledupar, on the afternoon of this holiday Monday.

The identity of the deceased has not been established by the authorities since he showed signs of decomposition and the judicial experts, upon arriving at the site, immediately carried out the respective survey and transferred him to Forensic Medicine.

However, it was established that this person was wearing a black shirt and pants, was in a face-down position, and it was not possible to verify whether he had signs of violence such as firearm impacts or stab wounds.

The first to notice the case were some citizens who were enjoying the day near the old suspension bridge, for which they notified the authorities that are present in this tourist spot in the city.

Firefighters, Civil Defense and National Police were in charge of the case immediately.

Investigations into the case were carried out by the authorities.

