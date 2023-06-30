Bringing the Good Experience of Longjiang Cultural Tourism Back to Shigatse: A Guest Interview with Song Yanfeng

Guest interview “talking while walking”｜Song Yanfeng: Bringing the good experience of Longjiang Cultural Tourism back to Shigatse

June 30, 2023 16:13:10

Source: Leading News·Heilongjiang Daily

Author: Liu Xin

“As a cadre sent by the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism to aid Tibet, I am both a ‘host’ and a ‘guest’ during this trip to Daqing. It is a great honor for me to participate in the Tourism Development Conference in such a dual capacity.” Participated in Daqing Song Yanfeng, member of the party group and deputy director of the Shigatse Cultural Bureau of the Fifth Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference, said excitedly.

In Song Yanfeng’s view, Daqing is not only a city of oil, but also a city of heroes. Relying on rich cultural and tourism resources, Daqing City is active in multiple forms of business in museum construction and red tourism development, and the cultural and tourism industry has achieved deep integration. “I hope to bring these good experiences to Shigatse to help and promote the deep integration of culture and tourism industry in Shigatse.”

Song Yanfeng said that Shigatse is located in the southwestern border of the motherland, with rich tourism resources and simple folk customs. The world‘s highest peak, Mount Everest, stands here. There are more than 20 world-class and national-level intangible cultural heritage items. Welcome to Shigatse to experience the top of the world. Feel the warm and simple folk customs, and taste the intangible cultural heritage treasures passed down from generation to generation. “I’ll be waiting for you in Shigatse!”

Reporter: Liu Xin; Video: Liu Xiang

