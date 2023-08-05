Bukele does not rule out an investigation “for drug trafficking” against the deputy of Nuevas Ideas Erick García

The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, returned to intervene directly on Thursday in the clash between his Security adviser, Alejandro Muyshondt, and the deputy Erick Garcia, from Nuevas Ideas

The president declared last Tuesday that he did not rule out an investigation “for drug trafficking” against the deputy of Nuevas Ideas Erick García and his security adviser Alejandro Muyshondt, who linked the deputy to the Mexican drug trafficker.

Without referring directly to the two involved in the scandal, the president offered “advice: Do not put your hands on fire for ANYONE.”

In the same way, he reiterated by the same means that “we continue in the investigations.”

The pro-government deputy, Erick García, has been accused along with part of his team of collaborators, by the National Security Adviser of the Presidency of the Republic, Alejandro Muyshdont, of having ties to criminal groups and drug trafficking.

Muyshondt supported his accusation with communications in a messaging application, in addition, audios have been published in which García acknowledges some irregularities that were disclosed by Muyshondt after President Bukele demanded evidence from him.

At the closing of this note, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) is silent on the matter and it is unknown if it is carrying out any investigation into the drug trafficking charges brought by Myshondt against the cyan deputy.

