An 80-year-old hunter from Tolmezzo was injured in the late morning of Sunday 20 November after slipping down a slope for about 10-15 meters in the woods of Imponzo di Tolmezzo.

The call for help was forwarded by Nue112 to the Sores control room which sent an ambulance from Tolmezzo and the ambulance to the scene.

The man was flown to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine in yellow code. The volunteers of the CNSAs mountain rescue were also on site.