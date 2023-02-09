The Boyacá Prosecutor’s Office made it possible to capture and prosecute who would be one of the main articulators of the hitman attack that ended the life of the INPEC captain, Luis Eduardo Millán Manrique, which occurred on June 18, 2019, in the village of San Onofre (Boyacá ).

This is Cristian Alexander Villegas Quiroz, alias Colorado, who, according to the evidence collected by the Prosecutor’s Office, would have been the main link between members of criminal organizations imprisoned in the Combita maximum security prison and the hitmen hired to kill them. the life of the official who served as surveillance commander of that prison, apparently, in retaliation for the decisions made regarding security within the prison.

Likewise, the evidence shows that the detainee was at the scene of the Captain’s murder, apparently, to guarantee that the hitmen fulfilled their criminal objective.

With abundant evidence, a prosecutor attached to the Boyacá Section charged alias Colorado with the crimes of aggravated homicide; and trafficking, manufacturing, carrying or possession of firearms. A guarantee judge agreed to the request of the Prosecutor’s Office and deprived the defendant of his liberty in a prison establishment.

In the course of this investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office has prosecuted another 11 people, 10 of them have already been convicted.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

