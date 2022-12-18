FAVORITE. In the late afternoon of Saturday 17 the driver of a minivan, perhaps due to the icy road surface, lost control of the car ending up in the bealera that runs along the Favriasca. The vehicle was destroyed in the collision with the barriers, uprooted in the impact for about twenty metres.

Favria loses control of the car and ends up in the canal

To get the man, originally from the Ciriacese area around 60 years old, driving the car, the intervention of the San Maurizio firefighters and those of the Saf nucleus of Turin was necessary. On the spot, in addition to the carabinieri of the Ivrea mobile radio and those of Rivarolo, who are investigating the dynamics of the accident, 118 promptly intervened. The Civil Protection of Favria and the mayor Vittorio Bellone were also present on the scene. The man was then airlifted to the Turin CTO from the airstrip to the Favria sports field. The car got stuck between the two banks of the canal and some cranes from Turin are working to remove the car from the bealera. A long queue of cars has formed along the road that connects Favria to the Municipalities of the Ciriacese area.