A police officer shot and killed his station commander in Asso, in the Como area. The military, Antonio Milia, who used his service pistol, then barricaded himself in the barracks. Some witnesses reported that the brigadier who shot his commander and then barricaded himself in the barracks, in Asso, shouted: “I killed him”. There is no official confirmation of the soldier’s death, but as the hours go by, the worst is feared for his life. The body of a man on the ground can be seen inside the barracks.

The reasons for the gesture that took place in the afternoon are not known at the moment. There may be other people in the barracks. However, all would be safe, locked in offices or service quarters. The armed brigadier would find himself behind an armored door at the entrance to the barracks.

On site there is the local territorial weapon and specialized departments to manage emergency situations. It is not yet known exactly whether the sergeant fired three or four shots.

Both military men are married and have three children respectively. The brigadier had been hospitalized in the psychiatry ward of the San Fermo della Battaglia (Co) hospital because he was suffering from psychological problems and was subsequently discharged and convalesced for several months. Judged suitable for service by a Hospital Medical Commission, he had not yet returned to service because he was officially on vacation.

To try to unblock the situation, specialists from the GIS of the Arma (Special Intervention Group) are arriving in the small Como town.