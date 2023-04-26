Caravan of donors: the UCPO packs its bags in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Ouagadougou Partnership Coordination Unit team is in Lomé and is starting a multitude of activities on April 24, 2023 as part of the 6th edition of the donor caravan. A tour which concerns Togo and Benin.

The caravan of donors, informs the UCPO, will allow to exchange with the actors of the civil society, the young people, the journalists and religious. It is also an opportunity to advocate with the high public authorities of the two countries, among others, President of the Republic, ministers, ambassadors and parliamentarians.

Indeed, in its new “Beyond 2020” strategy, the Ouagadougou Partnership has identified Togo and Benin as “priority countries due to the delays observed in adding new additional users of modern methods of contraception”. In fact, in line with its 2023 work plan, OPCU is organizing the OP Donor Caravan in these two countries with the aim of allowing the Partnership (donors, governments and CSOs) “to thoroughly review progress, the successes, but also the challenges and obstacles faced by these countries”.

In Lomé, two meetings are scheduled including a working session with civil society actors and the private sector scheduled for Monday, April 24 and a second with all stakeholders the next day.

Launched in Ouagadougou in February 2011 by the nine governments of French-speaking West African countries, the Ouagadougou Partnership aims to accelerate progress in the use of family planning services in Benin, Burkina Faso, in Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo. In December 2012, the Partnership created a Coordination Unit based in Dakar, Senegal hosted by IntraHealth International, to help it achieve its goal of increasing the number of women using contraceptives in these nine countries.

Atha Assan