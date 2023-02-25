On February 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the construction of the vehicular bridge in the Guaduas village over the La Cristalina stream and improvement of the pedestrian bridge built in the Hábita village, La Máquina sector, for a value of 132 million pesos. .

On February 13, the Carmen de Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of an information room for the Katio Chamí educational institution of the Sabaleta indigenous community, worth 104 million pesos.

On January 31, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the bus-type land transportation service to mobilize those from the urban and rural areas to their different colleges and schools in the municipality, for a value of 243 million pesos.