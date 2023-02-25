Home News Carmen de Atrato: vehicular bridge of the Guaduas village
News

Carmen de Atrato: vehicular bridge of the Guaduas village

by admin
Carmen de Atrato: vehicular bridge of the Guaduas village

On February 20, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the construction of the vehicular bridge in the Guaduas village over the La Cristalina stream and improvement of the pedestrian bridge built in the Hábita village, La Máquina sector, for a value of 132 million pesos. .

On February 13, the Carmen de Atrato mayor’s office began the process to contract the construction of an information room for the Katio Chamí educational institution of the Sabaleta indigenous community, worth 104 million pesos.

On January 31, the mayor’s office of Carmen de Atrato began the process to contract the bus-type land transportation service to mobilize those from the urban and rural areas to their different colleges and schools in the municipality, for a value of 243 million pesos.

See also  Maturity 2022: 7 out of 10 students ask for the exam without writing. And the Ministry to decide before Christmas

You may also like

Canoe: US Olympian Susan Francia at the Tevere...

These are the advances in the dialogue table...

The supermarket announced that the 1 yuan banknote...

In procession in Milan banners of solidarity for...

Army destroyed mined area in rural area of...

Relive Jefferson Lerma’s great goal against Manchester City

Br: Curcio under investigation in Turin for the...

Two peasants were murdered in the rural area...

Valle makes a call to the Nation

Hockey: Asiago player in hospital after game accident...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy