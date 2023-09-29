Casanare Police – news

Mayor Javier Mendoza, Head of the Narcotics Group of the Casanare Criminal Investigation Section, explained at a press conference the dangers of the misuse of Fentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin, which makes it It becomes a highly addictive and potentially deadly substance.

According to the information provided by Mayor Mendoza, the authorities are concerned about the handling that criminal groups are giving to the substance that is legal in Colombia; In its prescribed form it is used as an analgesic to treat serious ailments, such as those derived from cancer or surgery, but it has become popular in the illegal drug market as an addition or mixed with cocaine, heroin or other drugs.

Fentanyl, according to police intelligence data, enters the country legally through the National Narcotics Fund, but it also enters illegally through ports and borders in 27ml, 20ml and 10ml presentations. The largest seizures have been made in La Guajira and in sea ports.

Fentanyl causes death to the user

More than two millimeters of Fentanyl can cause the death of the consumer, says the Mayor, who revealed that, between 2021 and 2023 in Colombia, 89 complaints have been filed for loss of the substance in hospital and clinical units, a situation that is being investigated to determine the deviation of the same by personnel who work in these places.

A 27ml vial can cost between 300,000 and 600,000 pesos in the substance market, and is then sold in very small doses, causing serious harm to those who consume it and, in many cases, death.

For complete information on the dangers of Fentanyl, watch the following video:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

