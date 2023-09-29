Home » Casanare Police – news
News

Casanare Police – news

by admin
Casanare Police – news

Mayor Javier Mendoza, Head of the Narcotics Group of the Casanare Criminal Investigation Section, explained at a press conference the dangers of the misuse of Fentanyl, which is 100 times more powerful than morphine and 50 times more powerful than heroin, which makes it It becomes a highly addictive and potentially deadly substance.

According to the information provided by Mayor Mendoza, the authorities are concerned about the handling that criminal groups are giving to the substance that is legal in Colombia; In its prescribed form it is used as an analgesic to treat serious ailments, such as those derived from cancer or surgery, but it has become popular in the illegal drug market as an addition or mixed with cocaine, heroin or other drugs.

Fentanyl, according to police intelligence data, enters the country legally through the National Narcotics Fund, but it also enters illegally through ports and borders in 27ml, 20ml and 10ml presentations. The largest seizures have been made in La Guajira and in sea ports.

Fentanyl causes death to the user

More than two millimeters of Fentanyl can cause the death of the consumer, says the Mayor, who revealed that, between 2021 and 2023 in Colombia, 89 complaints have been filed for loss of the substance in hospital and clinical units, a situation that is being investigated to determine the deviation of the same by personnel who work in these places.

A 27ml vial can cost between 300,000 and 600,000 pesos in the substance market, and is then sold in very small doses, causing serious harm to those who consume it and, in many cases, death.

See also  2022 World Power Battery Conference | Green Transportation Industry Entrepreneur Forum Seeks Development for "Electric Syria"

For complete information on the dangers of Fentanyl, watch the following video:

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

You may also like

Dongting Fishing Fire Season and Mid-Autumn Festival: Yueyang’s...

Accident on the motorway, the A1 closed in...

L’Avenir: “Goma Unity Stadium: a rocket inadvertently released...

President Biden Warns of Extremist Threat to American...

He wants to study? Sapiencia opens call to...

Healthier and Lighter Mooncakes Taking the Spotlight in...

The Malaparte prize in Labatut, awarded to the...

SAVE WATER: How can household appliances save water?

Desperate Migrants Risk Everything for a Chance at...

Elianis Garrido denounces false link with Daniel Sancho

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy