CBI files case against Samir Wankhede for demanding Rs 25 crore bribe to not convict Aryan Khan in drug case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a bribery case against former Narcotics Control Board (NCB) Mumbai official Sameer Wankhede, who allegedly bribed actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan two years ago. He was arrested in the drug on cruise case.

CBI officials said Sameer Wankhede and others allegedly tried to avoid implicating Aryan Khan in drug charges. 25 crores A bribe of Rs. was demanded. The investigating agency searched in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi and Kanpur. It is said in a report that the CBI has searched 29 places in this case.

Wankhede was the Mumbai Zonal Chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) when he 3 October 2021 Mumbai. On Goa cruise (boat), they arrested actor Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and his accomplices while organizing a raid off the coast of Mumbai city. 23 Year-old Aryan Khan spent four weeks in jail. However, Aryan Khan May 2022 I was acquitted of all charges by the Anti-Drug Agency due to lack of evidence.

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Anti-Narcotics Agency had alleged that there were lapses in the investigation led by Sameer Wankhede, and Wankhede was transferred to the Directorate General of Taxpayer Services in Chennai in May last year. had gone.

Friday in Mumbai, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Guwahati and Chennai, The Tribune reported. 29 At locations 2008 A coordinated search operation was launched after Biach lodged an FIR against IRS officer Wankhize and four others. At that time, NCB Superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh, Intelligence Officer Ashish Ranjan and two private individuals K.P. Gosavi and Sanville D’Souza were involved in the case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Samir Wankhede and others for alleged criminal conspiracy (120-bipc), extortion threats (388 IPC) has also registered a case under provisions relating to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigating agency alleged that the NCB Mumbai zone October 2021 There were reports of drug use and possession by various individuals on board a private cruise ship.

According to the spokesperson of CBI, the said persons have NCB, Mumbai case no 94/2021 Sameer Wankhede from the family of the accused (Aaryan Khan’s father Shah Rukh Khan) 25 There was a conspiracy to extort crores of rupees. He said that allegedly under this conspiracy on behalf of the above persons. 50 A token amount of Rs.1 lakh was received as bribe.

