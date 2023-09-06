Home » Central Tour Steering Group Holds Second Batch of Training Meetings on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era
Central Tour Steering Group Holds Second Batch of Training Meetings on Implementing Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era

Second Batch of Central Tour Steering Group Meets to Study Xi Jinping’s Socialist Ideology

September 6th, Beijing – The second batch of training meetings of the Central Tour Steering Group was held in Beijing, focusing on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The meeting, attended by the responsible comrades of the leading group for theme education on Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics and all members of the second batch of theme education central tour steering group, aimed to thoroughly study General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on theme education and the spirit of important instructions, as well as to discuss and plan the second batch of theme education supervision and guidance work.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Central Tour Guidance Group should leverage the experience and results from the first batch of themed education supervision and guidance. By firmly grasping the characteristics and laws of tour guidance, they should conscientiously perform their duties to continuously improve the quality of supervision and guidance work. This will ensure that all objectives and tasks are implemented effectively.

The central study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education leading group, along with the responsible comrades of the office, participated in the meeting. The second batch of theme education central tour steering group members were also present.

This meeting marks an important step in the ongoing efforts to study and implement Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It reflects the commitment of the Central Tour Guidance Group to continuously improve the quality of their supervision and guidance work, ultimately aiming to achieve the objectives and tasks set forth by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

