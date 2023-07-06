Change of command of the ”Pozzuolo del Friuli” cavalry brigade

It took place at the “Montesanto” barracks in Gorizia, in the presence of the commander of the Northern operational forces, gen. ca Maurizio Riccò, the ceremony of rotation at the top of the “Pozzuolo del Friuli” cavalry brigade between gen. b. Massimiliano Stecca and gen. b. Nicola Mandolesi, coming from Operational Land Forces Command e Army operational command in Roma.

The event was attended by the highest local civil and military authorities, including the prefect of Gorizia, Raffaele Ricciardi and the Mayor of the Isonzo capital, Rodolfo Ziberna, as well as representatives of military and military associations.

Gen. b. Stecca, in his speech, recalled the most significant operational and training activities conducted by the brigade and its regiments during the period of his command, such as the participation in the UN mission “Leonte XXXI” in Lebanon, the “Lazio-Abruzzo” group command as part of the “Strade Sicure” operation and the various activities associated with the development of National Projection Capacity from the Sea (CNPM).

