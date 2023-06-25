Home » Childcare: When companies step in | News.at
Childcare: When companies step in

Childcare: When companies step in

The Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr and the Freistadt Clinic of the Upper Austrian Health Holding, the sensor specialist Frauscher in St. Marienkirchen near Schärding, the Kremsmünster plastics specialist Greiner and the intralogistics specialist TGW in Marchtrenk: as different as these companies are, they have one thing in common: they offer offers its employees childcare for toddlers and kindergarten children.

