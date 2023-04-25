Home » Children dropped from the balcony: mother in Dresden in court
Children dropped from the balcony: mother in Dresden in court

Children dropped from the balcony: mother in Dresden in court

The trial against a 37-year-old woman began at the Dresden Regional Court on Monday. She has to answer for attempted manslaughter and serious and dangerous bodily harm, as the public prosecutor announced. In June 2022, the woman is said to have dropped her two six-month-old twins from the balcony of her apartment on the first floor of a prefabricated building in Dresden. She wanted to kill her children, the prosecutor said at the start of the trial.

The babies survived the fall from a height of almost five meters with severe craniocerebral trauma and vertebral injuries and had to be operated on several times. According to the prosecutor, it is to be feared that the boys will be left with permanent damage, both physically and mentally. According to a brief statement read by her defense attorney, the defendant does not remember any details. That evening she had shortness of breath and panic because someone tried to get into the apartment. She also noticed the smell of burning, it said. According to witnesses, the woman also jumped from the balcony after dropping her children. She had been hospitalized and then placed in a psychiatric hospital.

