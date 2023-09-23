China-Arab Youth Forum and Exchange Camp Foster Innovation and Talent

China-Arab Youth Innovation and Development Forum and Exchange Camp Kicks Off in Yinchuan, Ningxia

Yinchuan, Ningxia – The China-Arab Youth Innovation and Development Forum and the 2023 China-Arab Youth Exchange Camp officially opened on September 21 in Yinchuan, Ningxia. The event, themed “China-Arab Youth Join Hands to Innovate and Become Talented,” aims to deepen cooperation and develop talents between Chinese and Arab youth.

The forum has organized various activities, including opening ceremonies, themed forums, interactive exchanges, inspections, and observation. These activities provide a platform for Chinese and Arab youth to engage in dialogue and exchanges on topics such as scientific and technological innovation, green and low-carbon initiatives, and youth development. The event seeks to promote cooperation between China and Arab countries while fostering the growth of talented individuals.

Prominent figures attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches, including Xu Xiao, Executive Secretary of the Secretariat of the Youth League Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the All-China Youth Federation; Zhuang Yan, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region; Osman Almomar, Advisor to the Ministry of Economy and Planning of Saudi Arabia and Rotating Chairman of the G20 Youth Conference (Y20). Shen Zuoquan, deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region People’s Congress, presided over the meeting. Additionally, youth organization leaders from 12 Arab countries and youth representatives from China and Arab nations were present at the event.

Xu Xiao emphasized that both China and Arab countries have large youth populations and are experiencing crucial development stages. He highlighted the importance of youth innovation and creation in fostering China-Arab cooperation. Xu Xiao encouraged young people from both sides to uphold the spirit of China-Arab friendship, promote unity and cooperation, and contribute to building a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Arab countries.

Zhuang Yan commended Ningxia’s active integration into the “Belt and Road” strategy, which has deepened economic and trade cooperation with Arab nations and propelled the growth of exchanges between China and Arab countries. Zhuang expressed hope that the youth of both China and Arab countries will continue the legacy of friendship, promote open cooperation, and contribute to building strong international relations and a shared future for mankind.

During the forum, Abdel Ali Bouguidi, member of the Central Committee of the Moroccan Party of Progress and Socialism and member of the National Bureau of the Socialist Youth Organization, and Niu Xinchun, director of the Middle East Institute of the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations and vice president of the China Middle East Society, delivered keynote speeches on the opportunities brought by Chinese-style modernization to youth cooperation and exchanges, as well as the promotion of China-Arab youth cooperation. Representatives from Arab students studying in China, the China-SCO Technology Transfer Center, and relevant domestic youth organizations also shared their works and expressed their commitment to empowering social development and fostering cultural, scientific, and technological exchanges and innovation.

The China-Arab Youth Innovation and Development Forum and Exchange Camp symbolize a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between China and Arab nations. The event aims to showcase the talent and creativity of young people while contributing to the mutual development and a better future for China and Arab states.

