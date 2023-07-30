Christian José Moreno measured forces with Ernesto Orozco in the streets of Valledupar

After the official candidacies of Christian José Moreno and Ernesto Orozco for Mayor of Valledupar, both candidates began their political campaigns with massive events.

Orozco did so on Friday afternoon as he left the headquarters of the National Civil Status Registry, where hundreds of people were waiting for him with T-shirts, hats and banners alluding to his proposal.

THANK YOU VALLEDUPAR 💙🤍❤️ I gave you my heart and you give me your trust and support.

We are united in purpose Let’s Fix This! pic.twitter.com/pXfA1V0ONH — Ernesto Orozco Durán (@ErnestoOrozcoD) July 28, 2023

ALLIANCE WITH ELVIA SANJUÁN

The candidate of the Conservative and Cambio Radical parties showed the alliance with the Gnecco political house by taking Elvia Milena Sanjuán, who aspires to the Governor of Cesar, to the stage, and sending a message of union for the elections.

This is the second time that Orozco Durán seeks to become mayor, in the first attempt he was defeated at the polls by the current president Mello Castro González, whose administration is the target of criticism from the candidate.

“I feel the people and I believe that the people cannot be wrong again”, expressed the candidate in the middle of the event.

“I AM NOT ANYONE’S PUPPET”: MORENO

The concentration of Christian José Moreno was also massive this Saturday afternoon in the ninth race of the Cesarean capital, after a tour that began in the La Nevada neighborhood.

“This is a message to the traditional political class. We are going to take away the management of the public, the management of the municipal budget”, said the former congressman, who threw darts at other candidates who, according to him, have political sponsors.

That same Saturday, the leader of the Somos Más group completed the registration process at the Registry with the endorsement of the En Marcha party, after the delay of the electoral organization in endorsing the signatures delivered by significant groups of citizens.

THE SURVEY

These public events are important for the candidates because they measure their electoral strength just after the recent survey carried out by the firm CREZE Consultores SAS, which showed that Orozco would lead the intention to vote in Valledupar, while Moreno would occupy fifth place.

By Andrea Guerra Peña / THE PYLON.

