A cheap Christmas in town. No lights. «Ferris wheels for Christmas? Let’s leave them to Conegliano. The skating rinks? Let’s leave them to San Vendemiano“. Too much money.

The Municipality is dealing with it dear bills. And the traders as well. The expenditure for Christmas furnishings was in fact shared. But this year there is little to share. And here, therefore, that on the upper floors of Piazza del Popolo it was decided to save 24 thousand euros that the Municipality usually allocated for the lights along Viale della Vittoria and in other districts. About 170 euros per wire of lights, stars, bells and so on.

“In good conscience, I didn’t feel like proposing a spending commitment that might seem like it a waste. And the junta agreed, ”he says Gianluca Posocco, deputy mayor. Sharing, however, which also came from the Traders’ associations, theAscom in particular. Yesterday, in the early afternoon, the decisive meeting: no to waste, yes to something compatible with the sacrifices to which the Vittoriesi are called.

Posocco was blunt. “I ask you too,” so he turned to the president Michele Bastanzetti and his collaborators, «if it is wise to commit such a large sum to Christmas decorations and at the same time ask practitioners of swimming and other sports to sacrifice themselves to cut certain services. We do not feel it. We cannot reduce the heating by two degrees and then spend on Christmas ».

Christmas in the dark, then, in the city? Not really. It will come set up some trees with lights already available to the Municipality, therefore without spending. “Led lights, of course,” says the deputy mayor. In the same way, Ascom will invite associates to set up small Christmas trees, in front of their shops, along the promenades, in the most symbolic sites of the neighborhoods, but with the intent to contain costs, because the traders themselves have to do the math. with moments of increasing difficulty.

In Piazza del Popolo or nearby, however, neither the traditional ice pits nor the ones will appear panoramic wheelsAnd. “Those from Conegliano are welcome, if friends from the nearby municipality decide to organize them, even on our behalf”, whispers Posocco. “And if it’s not Conegliano, San Vendemiano is welcome too. But we absolutely cannot afford it. Even before we explained it, the friends of Ascom and other associations understood this well ».

Piazza del Popolo, on the other hand, will continue to host the Christmas village with the wooden shops for the offer of typical products. “It is a form of self-support of the trade, for the organization of which”, says Posocco, “the figures are absolutely the smallest”.

Ascom and the other associations that usually animate the Christmas Vittoriese they will meet in the next few days to check the possibility of organizing something alternative.

“However, there will be Christmas signs, they will not be missing,” he notes Paludetti. “For heaven’s sake, nothing fancy. No punch on the stomach of those who cannot pay their bills, even among traders. But without weighing on the municipal coffers, we will invent something appropriate ». Probably, this Christmas more than in the previous ones, will be insisted on offering concerts, including touring ones.