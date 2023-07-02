Claudia Zuleta will not be a candidate for the Democratic Center

More than 100 words were used by deputy Claudia Margarita Zuleta to inform the board of the Democratic Center (CD), coordinated by Carlos Adolfo Morón, that she was withdrawing from being a candidate for the Governor of Cesar on behalf of this political party.

“Due to the occurrence of circumstances of an absolutely personal and family nature, I see myself in the need to desist from the intention expressed verbally a few days ago within the board of directors,” expresses the letter signed by Zuleta Murgas on June 30.

COURSE CHANGE

Days before, exactly on June 23, the former Secretary of Health of the department confirmed to EL PILÓN that she would put her name up for consideration by the citizens in the territorial elections on October 29.

Claudia Margarita Zuleta and former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez in Valledupar. / PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

“We are building the possibility of making an alliance with several parties, hopefully we will achieve it. The Democratic Center will be one of the guarantees that will accompany my candidacy ”, At that time, the ex-candidate for governor stated. Claudia Zuleta did not answer which were those other parties that would support her.

In the middle of the candidacy registration period, it is not clear what the political direction of the official will be, who stated that the CD will continue to count on her “absolute support and leadership.”

THREATS?

However, citizens and different political sectors ask what is behind the ‘sudden’ decision, since the then pre-candidate points out that the situation generates “sadness” and what should “protect” To his family.

This publishing house consulted Zuleta for the underlying reasons, but until the closing of this edition it was not possible to obtain his response, nor that of Carlos Adolfo Morón, coordinator of the party in Cesar and to whom the letter was addressed.

DID YOU NOT GET THE SUPPORT OF THE PARTY?

It should be remembered that in May 2022, during the presidential campaign, Morón urged Zuleta to “be consistent” after she supported the candidacy of Rodolfo Hernández, and resigned from his seat in the Assembly of Cesar.

“Deputy Zuleta, democracy allows your position and political inclination, but it also reminds you of the moral statutes that implore your compliance with a community entrusted in your name and act, respecting partisan sentiments that do not agree with your current discourse,” Moron stated.

In social networks, there are those who comment that there could be differences in the match. However, David Sierra, member of the board of directors of the Democratic Center, assured that the news also caused them “surprise” because the same day of the resignation they were organizing “campaign issues”.

“The board of directors, in full, was united with her”Sierra asserted in response to doubts about the support that the lawyer would have received within the community led by former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez at the national level.

