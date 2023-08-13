Home » Cloud Leopard Energy’s profit soared 21 times in the first half of the year- Business Times
Cloud Leopard Energy’s profit soared 21 times in the first half of the year- Business Times

Yunbao Energy (6869) held a board meeting a few days ago and passed the operating results in the first half of the year, which came from the strong growth momentum of the energy storage business. In the same period last year, it grew 21 times, and the after-tax net profit per share was 3.55 yuan, both of which hit new highs in the same period of previous years.

Cloud Leopard Energy is actively sprinting into the energy storage business this year. In the first half of the year, its revenue was mainly contributed by energy storage project revenue, accounting for 53% of its revenue. At present, the installation capacity of the project site has exceeded 200MW (MegaWatt). It is expected to be completed between this year and next year, and the total project cost will exceed 7 billion yuan. After the completion of the project, it will account for 20% of the grid-connected energy storage market in Taiwan in 2025.

Zhao Shumin, General Manager of Cloud Leopard Energy, said that Cloud Leopard Energy will gather energy creation, energy storage, and electricity sales “energy three-pointed star”. growth energy.

Looking forward to the second half of this year, in addition to storming the layout of energy storage, Yunbao Energy will also implement the strategic plan of combining photovoltaics with energy storage in various businesses such as photovoltaics, water treatment, and electricity sales platforms, and cooperate with its subsidiaries Enfu Capital and Taiwan Puwei teamed up to win the first bid for an energy storage system combined with photovoltaics in Taiwan, and planned to set up a 6.2MW/22.3MWh (MegaWatt-hour) energy storage system. Make the development of domestic smart grid more complete.

In addition, Yunbao Energy’s long-term goal is to develop an innovative operation model for renewable energy power generation. Combined with the core advantages of the industry, it will not only create and store energy, but also add energy transfer and energy conservation to build a comprehensive renewable energy management service. It is expected to continue to create revenue growth kinetic energy.

