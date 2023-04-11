Sudani Net:

The treasurer of the National Chamber of Travel Bus Owners, Ahmed Ali Ahmed, revealed that the Chamber had delivered an urgent letter to the Sudanese Transport Union to approve a new increase in the prices of travel tickets through state buses, which the Chamber had set with the aim of applying it before the start of travelers to the regions.

Al-Hirak al-Salisi newspaper, published on Tuesday, stated that the National Chamber of Travel Bus Owners annually set a new increase in the prices of bus tickets for holidays, ending with the end of the official holiday set for the holiday.

Ahmed said, according to the newspaper, that the new increase will be 25% only, pending its approval by the Transport Union, and then it will be applied before the start of travelers to the states in the last week of Ramadan.

