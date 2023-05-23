Cold air affects Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and other places along the coast of South China with scattered heavy precipitation_News Center_中国网

According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, from the 23rd to the 25th, affected by the cold air, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China and other places will have 4-6 winds, gusts 7-9, and local 10s or above. From the 23rd to the 24th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the southern coast of Guangxi and the southern coast of Guangdong.

Heavy rainfall occurred in parts of Guangdong, Guangxi, Hunan and other places

From 08:00 to 06:00 yesterday, heavy to heavy rains occurred in parts of southern Hunan, southern Jiangxi, southwestern to northeast Fujian, western and northeastern Guangxi, Guangdong and Taiwan Island, southeastern Guangdong and Yongzhou in Hunan, Guilin and Baise in Guangxi Local heavy rains (100-200 mm) in the northern part of Taiwan Island; the maximum hourly rainfall in the above-mentioned areas is 30-60 mm, 70-100 mm in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Heyuan, Jieyang and other local areas in Guangdong, and 142 mm in Shenzhen (23 Sun 03-04 o’clock). In addition, moderate to heavy rains occurred in parts of the Yili River Valley and along the Tianshan Mountains in Xinjiang.

Cold air affects Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and other places

From the 23rd to the 25th, affected by the cold air, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Northeast China and other places will have 4-6 winds, gusts 7-9, and local 10s or above. Some areas will be accompanied by sand and dust weather. A drop of 4-6°C, with a local area above 8°C; light rain or thunderstorms in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, etc., accompanied by strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds locally.

Scattered heavy precipitation along the coast of South China

From the 23rd to the 24th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of the southern coast of Guangxi and the southern coast of Guangdong, accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms and strong winds.

In addition, from the 25th to the 28th, there will be moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains in the eastern part of Northwest China, North China, Huanghuai, southern Northeast China, Jianghan, and eastern Southwest China.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on May 23 to 08:00 on May 24, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of southern China and Taiwan Island. Among them, there were local heavy rains (50-90 mm) along the southeastern coast of Guangxi and southwestern Guangdong. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, and northeastern parts of Inner Mongolia.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 23rd to 08:00 on May 24th)

From 08:00 on May 24 to 08:00 on May 25, the central and eastern parts of Inner Mongolia, the western part of Northeast China, the Yili River Valley and southern part of Xinjiang, the central and eastern part of Northwest China, the northern part of North China, the eastern and southern part of Jiangnan, the eastern part of Southwest China, South China, and Taiwan Island There are light to moderate rains in the area, among which there are local heavy rains (25-40 mm) in central and southern Guangdong. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, eastern North China, and eastern Huanghuai. Among them, parts of western Inner Mongolia have 6-7 winds.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 24th to 08:00 on May 25th)

From 08:00 on May 25 to 08:00 on May 26, there were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, central and northern Liaoning, Jianghan, northern Jiangnan, eastern southwest, and northeastern Guangxi. Among them, northern Guizhou and other places There will be heavy rain (50-60 mm) in some areas. There are 4-6 winds in parts of Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, Shandong Peninsula and other places.

National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on May 25th to 08:00 on May 26th)