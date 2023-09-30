Home » Colombia asks to create a space of trust with the EU to combat drug trafficking
News

Colombia asks to create a space of trust with the EU to combat drug trafficking

by admin
Colombia asks to create a space of trust with the EU to combat drug trafficking

At that meeting they approved a joint declaration to promote a permanent communication channel to fight organized crime, more joint operations that involve financial investigations or give more support to the institutionalization process of Ameripol, the Police Community of America.

Velásquez highlighted that he invited the EU to “articulate ourselves in such a way that we all have the capacity to confront a crime that is very powerful, very violent, with many resources.”

Something that in his opinion can only be achieved with “strength on the part of the States”, that “share information, that generate spaces of trust for this exchange of information.”

“If they want to generate them, we are fully willing and we have even asked them for that,” added the minister, who during his stay in Belgium also visited the port of Antwerp (north), one of the main gateways for drugs into Europe. , especially cocaine.

Velásquez explained first-hand to his European interlocutors Colombia’s plan against drug trafficking, focused on “suffocating” the drug traffickers and giving a balloon of “oxygen” to the farmers who grow coca.

After forcibly eradicating more than three million hectares of coca in twenty years without the expected results, the Colombian Government has opted to give land for other crops to farmers who want to benefit from this plan.

As he explained, to follow the trail of drug traffickers’ money it is necessary to “build trust” with international partners, since they have “no borders or nationality.”

“Those spaces that we share for joint work against drug trafficking are the spaces that we have to take advantage of to generate trust, so that they know here that we are acting with all responsibility and with all the will and decision to affect the phenomenon,” he emphasized.

Velásquez saw it as essential that there be “more agility” when it comes to sharing crucial information to detect drug traffickers and seize their assets, both in Latin America and Europe.

See also  The spread of drug crimes in my country has been effectively curbed, and the number of drug addicts has been declining year by year

He defended direct contacts between police officers, less “cumbersome” than diplomatic or judicial channels, as long as respect for all rights and freedoms is guaranteed.

“Without violating rights, without affecting guarantees, because it is not about that either, we must be respectful, absolutely, of all the fundamental guarantees of all citizen rights,” he stressed.

You may also like

The Ceremony of Laying Flower Baskets to the...

EU funds: cooperating across borders for better roads,...

plan.art: Weekend TO DO list 30 September –...

Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Widespread Flooding and Infrastructure Collapse...

Where do Cotes come from?

Miluo Rural Commercial Bank Promotes In-Depth and Practical...

General Massimiliano Mongillo new commander of the “Folgore”...

Attack on Mexican Migrants at US Border Leaves...

Relationships of more than two are in fashion,...

Rise of Light and Healthy Mooncakes: Changing Trends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy