Home News Colombia seeks to retain third place in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023
News

Colombia seeks to retain third place in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

by admin
Colombia seeks to retain third place in the Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) is in full preparation for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, which will take place between June 23 and July 8 in San Salvador, the capital and largest city. largest of the Republic of El Salvador

The coffee delegation hopes to bring at least 471 athletes to the competition, with the aim of retaining third place in the general medal table that they achieved five years ago in the city of Barranquilla, where they obtained 79 golds, 94 silvers and 97 bronzes.

To achieve its goal, the coffee team has its main cards, such as the athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, among them the athlete Anthony Zambrano, the walker Sandra Lorena Arenas and the two-time Olympic BMX champion, Mariana Pajón

See also  Ivrea, the energy redevelopment works at the Lesca school have been completed

You may also like

Attractive Buying Opportunities: Four Chip Stocks For Earnings...

Motorcycle driver threatened a taxi driver with death,...

In Popayán the flow of visitors was reduced...

First Buga Day in Mannheim, Mannheim Buga in...

Cycle ride, rumbatherapy and more activities this Saturday...

SENA today offers a day of opportunities for...

End of an era: today the nuclear power...

Santa Rita authorities accompany Kpeto Cano’s candidacy

Who is Mauricio Navarro, the resisted president of...

Briefly noted: Apple is already testing iOS 16.6...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy