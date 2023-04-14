The Colombian Olympic Committee (COC) is in full preparation for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games San Salvador 2023, which will take place between June 23 and July 8 in San Salvador, the capital and largest city. largest of the Republic of El Salvador

The coffee delegation hopes to bring at least 471 athletes to the competition, with the aim of retaining third place in the general medal table that they achieved five years ago in the city of Barranquilla, where they obtained 79 golds, 94 silvers and 97 bronzes.

To achieve its goal, the coffee team has its main cards, such as the athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics, among them the athlete Anthony Zambrano, the walker Sandra Lorena Arenas and the two-time Olympic BMX champion, Mariana Pajón