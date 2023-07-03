Colombia: Two earthquakes have occurred so far in July

The Colombian Geological Service made official the report on the latest earthquakes that the country has witnessed. It is worth mentioning that Colombia is located in the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’ which means that this becomes an epicenter of earthquakes in the territory.

However, Colombia has not experienced large magnitude tremors recently, but two tremors have been witnessed in the country so far this month.

According to the reports of the Geological Service, last morning, Saturday, July 1, two earthquakes were witnessed in Colombia, and the last one had the department of Santander as its epicenter.

The first one checked in at 5:59 in the morning, with a magnitude of 3.6, depth of 114 km, in El Carmen Santander, Colombia.

In addition, the second had Los Santos – Santander as its epicenter, with a magnitude of 3.7, depth at 154 km.

According to the Colombian Geological Service report, During 2023, 350 seismic events have been registered in different areas of the country.

Besides, seismic events that took place in Colombia there were also 33 small tremors below magnitude 2.0, These tremors are not perceived by the citizens, since their movement is very small.

It should be remembered that one of the most common tremor epicenters in Colombia is the territory of Los Santos -Santander, this is located on the seismic nest of Bucaramanga “It is an area with an unusual concentration of earthquakes comparable only to two similar places in Vrancea (Romania) and Hindo-Kush (Afghanistan),” the SGC revealed.

What is the Google seismic system?

the platform of Google uses the ‘ShakeAlert’ system, a network that involves 1,675 seismic sensors to detect tremors and earthquakes. This application analyzes sensor data to determine the location and magnitude of the earthquake that occurs.

Besides, has a ShakeAlert system which sends a signal to the earthquake alert system to all Android devices.

