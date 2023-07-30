Home » ComEd Restores Power to 99 Percent of Customers Impacted by Extreme Weather
ComEd Restores Power to 99 Percent of Customers Impacted by Extreme Weather

After significant thunderstorms, strong winds and four confirmed tornados moved through northern Illinois Friday evening, ComEd crews have restored power to more than 121,000 customers,
approximately 99 percent of the nearly 124,000 customers impacted by the storm. The hardest hit areas were in the southern part of our service territory, including Joliet and University Park, and
the far western part of our service territory including Dixon, Freeport, and Rockford.

Approximately 1,600 customers remain without power as of 10 pm, Saturday, July 29, while more than 500 ComEd and contractor crews work 24/7 to restore service to all remaining customers as quickly
and safely as possible. ComEd expects that the vast majority of remaining customers will be restored by Sunday afternoon, July 30.

