Confirm death of passengers of the missing submersible

The company that owns the submersible Titan, missing, confirmed that the remains found by the US authorities correspond to parts of the ship during an excursion to the remains of the titanic.

It was indicated, according to international media, all the crew members, of whom a profile was shared, have died.

The company of missing submarinewho was traveling to Titanicconfirmed this Thursday, June 22, 2023, the death of the occupants of the tourist submersible.

Earlier, the Coast Guard of EU announced that they had found some rubble and later a salvage expert confirmed that it was part of the Titan.

