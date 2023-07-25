Home » Construction of two electric police boats for Hamburg in Estonia | > – News
by admin
As of: 07/25/2023 8:17 a.m

For the first time, the Hamburg water police will get two new large patrol boats that can also be driven electrically. The two ships are being built by a shipyard in Estonia – the laying of the keel has now been celebrated.

From the outside, the two new police boats look little different than the last ones to enter service. The decisive difference is below deck: Huge batteries are installed there so that the patrol boats can drive fully electrically for up to two hours, i.e. without emissions. There are also diesel engines on board so that the water police do not have to give up when the batteries are empty.

Ships are to be delivered in two years

The larger of the two patrol boats is a good 29 meters long and, according to the company Flotte Hamburg, is used in the Elbe estuary in Cuxhaven. The smaller one measures 24 meters and comes directly to Hamburg. As a lucky charm, two-euro coins with the Michel are installed on the keel. The shipyard Baltic Workboats in Estonia wants to deliver the ships in about two years. The total cost of construction is around 17 million euros.

This topic in the program:

NDR 90.3 | NDR 90.3 Current | 07/25/2023 | 09:00 a.m

