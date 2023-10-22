Contracts of great importance: the 6 Administrations selected by AgID for 2023 monitoring

The sample interested in the verification activities of the current year will be made up of the Revenue Agency, INPS, INAIL, ISTAT, LEPIDA SCPA and the Veneto Region. The Agency directs monitoring activities on some AI projects of the Central Administrations.

The Agency for Digital Italy has identified the 6 Administrations to be monitored on the execution of contracts of great importance for the year 2023.

In fact, every year AgID carries out sample analysis of the monitoring activities of highly relevant contracts carried out by the Administrations, requesting clarifications and formulating indications or suggestions in cases where critical issues or serious non-compliances are detected.

For the 2023 verification activities, as required by the Agid implementation circular no. 1 of 20 January 2021four criteria for choosing the sample of Administrations listed below:

– the sample must include at least one contract associated with the use of emerging innovative technologies (artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of things, etc);

– the sample must include at least one contract relating to software development and MEV or infrastructure management and/or transition to the cloud;

– at least one of the contracts must be aimed at the creation and/or re-engineering of services for citizens or which have a significant impact on the lives of citizens.

– the sample must include at least one local administration (PAL).

Based on these criteria, AgID has selected the following Administrations for the 2023 verification activities: Revenue Agency, INPS, INAIL, ISTAT, LEPIDA SCPA, Veneto Region, directing the monitoring activities on some AI projects of the Central Administrations.

The list of identified contracts is available in the Agency > Monitoring of contract execution > AgID activities section.

