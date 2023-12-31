Court denies habeas corpus to Xavier Muñoz, who will remain imprisoned

Quito, December 29, 2023. Xavier Muñoz, member of the Judiciary Council, arrives at Prison 4. API / DANIEL MOLINEROS

The National Court of Justice has denied the Habeas Corpus appeal filed by the member of the Judicial Council, Xavier Muñozwho was captured on the afternoon of Thursday, December 28after hours before a judge issued a preventive detention order against him.

On Wednesday, the Attorney General’s Office filed charges against him, accusing him of obstruction of justicefor having attempted the dismissal of Judge Walter Macías, together with the president of the Judiciary, Wiman Terán, despite having two votes of the three that were needed to make a majority in a collegiate body of five.

Judge Macías had to decide whether to call national judges Juan José Morillo and Maribel Barreno to trial, for alleged influence peddling, by trying to pressure judges of the Court of Pichincha to accept a appeal in favor of the then president of the National Assembly, Guadalupe Lloriwho was trying to avoid being removed from office by the new majority of the National Assembly, made up of Correístas and Social Christians.

Muñoz alleges that he is accused of having acted in the line of duty. The courtroom that heard the appeal was made up of national judges David Jacho (who was the speaker), Roberto Guzmán and Adrián Rojas, who sat in court at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday, December 30.

“There was no warning that the detention was illegal, arbitrary or illegitimate”said Judge Jacho. Muñoz will continue to be held in Prison 4, in Quito, where he arrived at dawn on December 29, after being captured in the El Cortijo urbanization, in Samborondón.