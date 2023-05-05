Cow milker was murdered on a farm in Chiriguaná

The 48-year-old Hernando Díaz was identified as the man killed by several gunshot wounds on a farm in the rural area of ​​the Chiriguaná municipality.

The events occurred early Thursday morning when the victim was at his usual job as a cow computer on the property.

Until that place came armed individuals who shot him in the head, leaving him lifeless in the same animal pen in which he was.

A few meters from the lifeless body, a stone was found that was marked with the initials of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, for which reason it is presumed that they were responsible for the act.

Police and National Army officials were present at the crime site, who carried out the technical inspection of the body.

It was established that the other farm workers did not provide information to the authorities, they said they had not seen anything.

