Home News Crotone, the mayor Voce: “Institutional rudeness not to invite us to the Council of Ministers. This city has given its soul and heart” – Il Fatto Quotidiano
News

Crotone, the mayor Voce: “Institutional rudeness not to invite us to the Council of Ministers. This city has given its soul and heart” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

by admin
Crotone, the mayor Voce: “Institutional rudeness not to invite us to the Council of Ministers. This city has given its soul and heart” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

“Not inviting the mayor of Crotone was an institutional snub but not so much to me mayor as to the entire citizenry. The President of the Republic Mattarella is a whole other planet”. To tell beraking latest news is the mayor of Crotone Vincenzo Voce who arrived a little while ago at the Palamilone where there is the funeral home with the bodies. “Melons […]

Widget not in any sidebars

Read more ↣ : Crotone, the mayor Voce: “Institutional rudeness not to invite us to the Council of Ministers. This city has given its soul and heart” – Il Fatto Quotidiano

Hits: 43

This article was published in breaking latest news, Il Fatto Quotidiano by FrankThis is its permanent link.

See also  China has notified many places of nucleic acid testing fees, who is making money for the country? | Nucleic Acid Detection | Clear

You may also like

Motorcyclist hits the back of a trailer and...

The ABC of the labor reform of the...

The Sichuan delegation reviewed the work report of...

Movies to see Thursday 9 March, in prime...

Authorities will meet in Chone due to floods

Dog walker – El Diario

Carabinieri: Luzi in Reggio Emilia, praises investigations into...

Idalmis León persists in a sport “little approved”...

Colombia Mayor announces payments

The Hunan delegation held the fourth plenary meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy