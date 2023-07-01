Cubans Expose Discrimination in Hotel Reservations for Nationals in Havana

Title: Cuban Nationals Demand Equal Access to Hotel Reservations

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

CubitaNOW Newsroom

Cuba – In a social media outcry, Cuban citizens have denounced the lack of hotel offers for nationals at reservation bureaus in Havana. The online complaints highlight the discriminatory policies that prioritize foreigners and Cubans abroad, leaving locals with limited options for enjoying their own country’s hospitality.

One Internet user, Johanna Jolá Álvarez, shared her daughter-in-law’s disappointment when she visited the reservation bureaus located in Vedado. Despite her excitement to find honeymoon offers at a hotel in the Keys, she was informed that reservations were only available for foreigners.

Expressing frustration, Álvarez wrote, “Lying to the people takes its toll. How is it possible that official pages deny that Cubans can book reservations in the Keys while these incidents happen for everyone to witness?”

Álvarez’s call for fairness was echoed by several Cubans who empathized with her experience. They emphasized the need for priority access for Cuban nationals within their own country and condemned the discriminatory policies that damage the tourism sector.

One Cuban shared his own anecdote, mentioning that he discovered a false advertisement for a hotel in Santa María as he planned to celebrate his birthday. When he called to inquire, he was informed that no reservations were available until September. However, his daughter, who resides abroad, managed to book the same hotel for two days online. This disparity further highlights the discrepancies in reservation systems.

The discontent expressed on social media urged individuals to continue demanding public accountability and transparency. Citizens emphasized the importance of either granting all Cuban citizens the freedom to book any hotel of their choice or admitting to discriminatory practices that favor foreigners and Cubans living abroad.

Critics argue that the tourism leadership, along with the authorities overseeing these policies, must rectify the situation promptly. They believe immediate action is necessary to address the diversion of resources and ensure fair and equal treatment for all citizens.

While some acknowledge the financial disparities between money entering and circulating within the country, they condemn the misrepresentation of reality and the labeling of concerned citizens as liars. They believe that it is more dangerous to overlook these issues than to acknowledge and address them openly.

As the complaints continue to pour in, the Cuban government faces mounting pressure to address the unequal treatment of nationals in the hotel reservation system. The authorities must take immediate steps to provide a satisfactory public response, ensuring that all citizens have equal access to their country’s treasures.

