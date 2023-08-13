Home » Cuencanos compete this Sunday in the quarterfinals of the BMX World Cup
News

Cuencanos compete this Sunday in the quarterfinals of the BMX World Cup

by admin

The bicicrosista from Cuenca, Alfredo Campo, was installed in the quarterfinals of the World Athletics Championships. EFE

Bicyclists from Cuenca Alfredo Campo and Pedro Benalcazar, in the elite and Under-23 categories, in that order, qualified for the quarterfinal round of the Cycling World Cup, a Bicicross modality that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland. The decisive races will take place this Sunday, August 13 from 06:00 (Ecuador time).

Campo achieved his classification, after placing second in heat 2, in the round of 16. The Azuayo did a time of 34 seconds and 526 hundredths. The winner of the sleeve was the Australian Kye White.

The 30-year-old from Cuenca, looking for a place in the semifinals, will compete in heat 3, with his plate 593. His rivals will be the French Mayet Romain and Andre Sylvain. The Colombian Carlos Ramírez will also be on the starting grid.

For his part, Pedro Benalcazar will seek leadership in the U-23. In the quarterfinals, he will start in heat 2; his license plate is 519. In the round of 16, ‘Bubu’ as the Cuenca rider is known came third in his heat, with a time of 34 seconds and 574 hundredths.

The other Azuayos Doménica Azuero and Gustavo Vicuña did not manage to access final instances. (D)

See also  It counts more who does, not who speaks

You may also like

McDonald’s will open a restaurant in Valledupar: Where...

TechTicker: Transcend U.2 SSD, EIZO USB-C monitors, cheap...

Sad goodbye to a promise of Argentine boxing:...

Works on the Juanchito bridge have an execution...

Morphology as an alternative to genetic analysis

Deadly Explosion Destroys Home and Damages Other Structures...

Imprisoned for beating and insulting his ex-partner –...

FARC dissidents claimed responsibility for the crime of...

Coordinator warns that repeal of agreement with the...

young motorcyclist crashed into car

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy