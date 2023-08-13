Cuencanos compete this Sunday in the quarterfinals of the BMX World Cup

The bicicrosista from Cuenca, Alfredo Campo, was installed in the quarterfinals of the World Athletics Championships. EFE

Bicyclists from Cuenca Alfredo Campo and Pedro Benalcazar, in the elite and Under-23 categories, in that order, qualified for the quarterfinal round of the Cycling World Cup, a Bicicross modality that takes place in Glasgow, Scotland. The decisive races will take place this Sunday, August 13 from 06:00 (Ecuador time).

Campo achieved his classification, after placing second in heat 2, in the round of 16. The Azuayo did a time of 34 seconds and 526 hundredths. The winner of the sleeve was the Australian Kye White.

The 30-year-old from Cuenca, looking for a place in the semifinals, will compete in heat 3, with his plate 593. His rivals will be the French Mayet Romain and Andre Sylvain. The Colombian Carlos Ramírez will also be on the starting grid.

For his part, Pedro Benalcazar will seek leadership in the U-23. In the quarterfinals, he will start in heat 2; his license plate is 519. In the round of 16, ‘Bubu’ as the Cuenca rider is known came third in his heat, with a time of 34 seconds and 574 hundredths.

The other Azuayos Doménica Azuero and Gustavo Vicuña did not manage to access final instances. (D)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

