Home » Curious summer pictures wanted: Win a short holiday with your picture
News

Curious summer pictures wanted: Win a short holiday with your picture

by admin
Curious summer pictures wanted: Win a short holiday with your picture

A lengthy introductory text makes little sense when it comes to a straightforward matter like the curious summer photo we’re looking for. Therefore, in a nutshell: When you are on holiday (regardless of whether it is near or far), please pull out your smartphone or camera and put funny and unusual things in front of your lens. If you succeed, if you upload your snapshot to us, you are in the running for a relaxed short vacation. And in the Spa Hotel Zedern Klang (Lienz, East Tyrol). The main prize is three nights including breakfast for two people.

See also  Russia: Ukraine attacked our lands with Tu-141 type UAV

You may also like

Reflection from Parque Bolívar: A discouraging reality

Veterinary Office secures 28 horses in Kamp-Lintfort –...

Motor car accident on Thandiani road, injured shifted...

Migration expelled a Norwegian who attacked an official...

German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite...

Marcel Schmidts becomes a blue

Registration for La Voz de Chacao 2023 started...

The Capture of a Suspect: Unraveling the Mysteries...

The musical success that Diomedes Díaz recorded without...

Custody disputes can follow the child in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy