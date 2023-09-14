Home » D1(F)J8&10: Asko(F) challenges Fc driver, the whole program
D1(F)J8&10: Asko(F) challenges Fc driver, the whole program

D1(F)J8&10: Asko(F) challenges Fc driver, the whole program

The women’s championship returns this Wednesday with the 8th day in Pool B and with the 10th day in Pool A. Six matches will be on the program in the two zones.

Beaten the previous day by Gazelle FC, ASKO feminine made a trip to Atakpamé to challenge Pilots FC of the locality. An opportunity for the leader to offer himself a victory to distance himself from his direct pursuers in the standings. Gazelle FC at home will try to record the three points of the day against Étoile femmes. Suffering from heat and cold this season, Djabir will try to regain his health against New Star.

In Pool A, a duel of extremes takes place between Winner Girls, the red lantern and the leader Amis du monde à Notsé. On paper, it is a very unbalanced meeting but be careful of the burst of pride of the club from the city of Agbogbo which may decide to offer itself a first victory of the season. The last meeting of the group pits Ahé FC and Believer FC against Ahépé. Here is the entire program:

It should be noted that for this day, Athléta FC is resting

