The lawns used for the D2 will again vibrate to the rhythm of the 15th day on Tuesday and Thursday. Opportunity for the leader Gbikinti to try to escape at the top of the standings against the fourth CDF Haknour in the opening.

It is with a duel from the top of table 7 that the 15th day of the third national championship opens its doors this Tuesday. Indeed the leader Gbikinti of Bassar crosses irons against the fourth CDF Haknour. However, Koroki Métètè offers its hospitality to Maranatha. Either a duel between the third and the fifth. The red lantern Kotoko travels to Sokodé to face Foukpa on Thursday. The Grand Tône derby takes place between Foadan and Doumbé.

here is the program completely

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Kara Municipality : CDF Haknour vs Gbikinti

Sokode Municipality: Koroki Metete vs Maranatha.

Thursday 09 March

Kara Municipality: Doumbé vs. Foadan

Foukpa vs Kotoko FC – Sokodé Municipality

Municipal d’Atakpamé : Ifodjè vs JCA

Municipal de Tabligbo : Arabia vs Etoile Filante

Gbossimé pitch: Agaza vs Agouwa