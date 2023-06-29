‘Dawood used to distribute meat himself, now what kind of Eid?’ The story of the victims of the Greek disaster

The day of Eid gives happiness only when everyone is with you, but a few days before Eid, when you go away, what kind of joy is Eid? A similar scene was witnessed in the village of Goliki in Gujarat, where residents are mourning the loss of their loved ones who lost their lives in a boat accident in Greece.

When we passed through the big roads of the city and passed through the narrow but clean streets of the village, when we reached Dawood Shahzad’s house, we learned that from the street where his house is, four other young men had left for Italy, but Greece. I got into a boat accident.

We were allowed into a room in the house where we met David’s uncle, who still hopes he will return.

Dawood’s family and the families of other accident victims are now so fed up with answering questions from the media that they don’t want to talk to anyone.

This is the reason why even in Dawood’s house only his uncle Muhammad Akram spoke to us.

David’s little daughter was also there, with a fan-like toy in her hand and the question in her eyes, who are we and what have we come to do?

Dawood’s uncle said that it is the occasion of Eid and there is mourning in his house.

Gujarat Youth (Family) Killed in Greece Boat Accident

He said that Dawood always used to come forward on the day of sacrifice with great enthusiasm, he would also distribute the meat himself, but this time he is not there and no Eid is being celebrated in his house.

He said that Dawood used to drive a loader and to go to Italy he sold his car and borrowed some money.

According to Muhammad Akram: ‘Dawood had three children whom he wanted to give worldly happiness and these children’s happiness cost Dawood dear.’

He said that so far he has only been told that the boat has sunk but no body of a boy has been found here.

They appealed to the government to tell them something and provide support to their children and families as Dawood was the sole breadwinner of the household.

In this photo released by The Hellenic Coast Guard on June 14, 2023, an aerial view taken from a rescue helicopter of a fishing boat near the coast of Peloponnese, Greece, is shown. Dozens of deaths resulted (Image: The Hellenic Coast Guard/Handout/Reuters)

Goliki village was extremely quiet on the occasion of Eid and the kind of excitement and excitement that happens on the day of Eid was not seen in this village.

Rashid Mahmood also lives in the same village and is a neighbor of Dawood.

He said that just like seven or eight boys left from Goliki village, one, two or four boys from each village left for Italy, that is, about 57 young people from Gujarat district left home in search of a better future and Had an accident.

According to Rashid Mahmood: ‘This year the whole village is in a state of mourning. There is a committee formed here which has around 300 young members, we all thought this time that Eid will be celebrated quietly and simply this time, no one will say Happy Eid to each other because the boys who have gone, He was the highest child in the village, who never had any problem with anyone.’

Khurram Shehzad, a resident of Goliki, also demanded the government to create opportunities for the youth so that the youth do not leave the country through this route.

Muhammad Shakeel is a friend of Dawood and his companions.

He said: ‘We used to have a lot of fun with all our friends on Eid,’ but this Eid he has no friends and is missing them a lot.

