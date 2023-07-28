Degree in journalism and web information in Cagliari – News

The master’s degree course in “Journalism and web communication” was presented in the Motzo great hall of the Sa Duchessa Campus. The presentation of the course was attended by Ignazio Putzu (pro-rector for teaching, student welfare and widespread university), Elisabetta Gola and Marco Pignotti (representing the course promoter committee), the educational manager Andrea Dettori, the teacher Loredana Lucarelli, Fabrizio Meloni (head of communication at the University Hospital Company) and Stefano D’Orazio (Hootsuite) representing the steering committee.





The course also avails itself of the partnership of the Order of Journalists, the Sardinian Union, Assostampa, Giulia Giornaliste Sardegna, ANSA, the University Hospital of Cagliari, Hootsuite, the ADDV communication agency, the National Insurance and Assistance Agency (Enpam), Queryo .





“Journalism is an essential part of information as well as a foundation of democracy. In fact, the citizen makes informed choices when he receives accurate information – says Ignazio Putzu, pro-rector for teaching – Therefore information requires critical culture and a high commitment Therefore, in this cultural and social context, the new degree course aims to train solid and prepared figures both from a technical and cultural point of view. The internships and laboratories, together with the teaching activity, will complete the preparation of our future students and students thus combining knowledge with competence” “The degree course in Journalism and web information aims to create a training opportunity for graduates in communication courses, but also those from different backgrounds, because communication is an important catalyst in many sectors , from tourism to the enhancement of the territory – underlines Elisabetta Gola, vice-rector for communication at the University of Cagliari and coordinator of the Communication Sciences course – The goal is to create professional figures who embrace both journalism and digital communication, with an offer which brings together theory and practice, also thanks to partnerships with institutions, companies and publishing realities. The course is offered in e-learning to allow those who already work and want to deepen their knowledge or get back into the game in a continuous training process to participate”.





“The course combines tradition and innovation – concludes Marco Pignotti, promoter committee and coordinator of the degree course in Languages ​​and Communication – Alongside the good writing practices typical of traditional journalism, we offer modern skills to professionally exploit the potential of information digital”.



