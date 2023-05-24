Denied for the second time preclusion of the case against former president Uribe Vélez – news

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed the decision of Judge Laura Barrera.

Judge 41 of Knowledge, rejected the arguments of the Attorney General’s Office and maintained that there are merits to continue the investigation against former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez, for the alleged crimes of procedural fraud and bribery in criminal proceedings. However, the hearing continues pending the final decision.

The representative of the administration of justice indicated that the Prosecutor’s Office did not present the necessary arguments to close the case. Accordingly, investigations will continue.

It was learned that it will be the Superior Court of Bogotá that must define the situation of the former president, after the judge denied, for the second time, the request for estoppel from the Prosecutor’s Office.

For its part, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation filed an appeal against the decision issued on May 23 by judge 41 of Bogotá, who rejected the request to preclude the investigation that is being carried out against the former president and former senator Álvaro Uribe Vélez, for the alleged crimes of procedural fraud and bribery in criminal proceedings.