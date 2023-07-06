Detonation of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is becoming more and more real. According to Kyiv, the Russians prepared explosives and evacuated people

“On the night of July 5, Ukrainian troops will attempt to attack the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant using high-precision long-range weapons and kamikaze drones.”

Renat Kachaa, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoat, made such a prediction accusing Kyiv, according to the Russian agency TASS, in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel. This company operates the Russian nuclear network. “They plan to drop bombs filled with radioactive waste that were taken from a southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant to a military airport in Ukraine.”

We know from the experience of the war so far that when the Russians claim that the Ukrainians are up to something, it often means that they are going to do it themselves.

President Zelenskyi and the Ukrainian intelligence services have been warning for several weeks that Moscow is preparing either for a “terrorist attack” on the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, or for a simulated attack that they would blame on Ukraine.

Russian soldiers were said to have undermined four of the six reactors and a small cooling water tank and placed “explosive-like objects” on the roof of some of the reactors.

And the fact that the Russians said that the Ukrainians were planning an attack on July 5 is also suspicious, because their employees from the power plant were supposed to evacuate to Crimea by exactly that date.

Zelensky: Russia is ready to attack

Zelensky warned at the end of May that Russia was preparing a provocative action at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, where they wanted to simulate a nuclear accident. At the end of June, he already talked about a “terrorist attack” in his nightly video link.

“I received a message from the Ukrainian security services,” he said. “The intelligence service has received information that Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, a terrorist attack with a possible radiation leak. They have already prepared for all this.”

And they also prepared their people, for example. Several employees of the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom had already left by then, and Ukrainian employees under contract with Rosatom were advised to evacuate, ideally to Crimea and by Wednesday, July 5. “Those who remain there have been instructed to

