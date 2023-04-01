The article “Public tenders: more digitization, fewer applicants” Of Marilena De VincentisDirector of Legal Affairs of Formez PA, highlights the drop in the number of appeals for “violation of anonymity” in public tenders managed by Formez PA, carried out digitally, compared to those carried out analogically.

As highlighted in the text, the digitization of procedures triggers a “virtuous circle” which, in consideration of the speeding up of the process, has positive effects on candidates’ perception of the level of transparency and legitimacy of public selections.

The analysis opens the column #InFormezPA on LinkedIn, by Center for international studies and activities.

