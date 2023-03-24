Cats are one of the most popular pets in the world. They are beautiful, elegant, and loving animals that can make any home more enjoyable.

However, even though the gatos they are incredibly clean and healthy animals, they can also transmit diseases to humans.

Some of the diseases that cats can transmit to humans

Toxoplasmosis

Toxoplasmosis is a disease caused by the Toxoplasma gondii parasite.

This disease is especially dangerous for pregnant women, as it can cause birth defects in the fetus.

Cats can become infected with this parasite by eating raw meat or ingesting infected feces.

Symptoms of toxoplasmosis in humans include fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.

salmonellosis

Salmonellosis is a bacterial disease that is transmitted to humans through contact with cat feces.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal pain.

Salmonellosis is especially dangerous for people with weak immune systems, such as young children and the elderly.

Campilobacteriosis

The campilobacteriosis is another bacterial disease that is transmitted to humans through contact with cat feces.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain, and vomiting.

This disease is especially dangerous for people with weak immune systems, such as young children and the elderly.

Respiratory transmitted diseases

Cats can also transmit respiratory diseases to humans.

The most common of these diseases is spider mite disease, also known as cat allergy.

Symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, and watery eyes.

In severe cases, spider mite disease can cause asthma.

Rabia

It is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and is transmitted by a bite or scratch from an infected animal.

Rabies can cause symptoms such as anxiety, confusion, hallucinations, muscle spasms, and paralysis. It is a deadly disease if not treated on time.

skin transmitted diseases

Cats can also transmit skin diseases to humans.

The most common of these diseases is ringworm, which is caused by a fungus found on the cat’s skin.

Ringworm symptoms include round, scaly lesions on the skin.

Other skin diseases that cats can transmit to humans include mange and flea dermatitis.

Catborne Disease Prevention

There are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of infection. First, it’s important that cats receive proper veterinary care, including regular checkups and vaccinations.

Cat owners should also ensure that their pets do not have access to raw meat or contaminated food.

Another way to prevent the transmission of diseases from cats to humans is to maintain good hygiene.

This includes washing hands after handling the cat’s litter box, cleaning the litter box regularly, and keeping cats indoors.

It is also advisable to avoid contact with stray or unknown cats and wash your hands well after touching them.

Comments